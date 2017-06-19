County Commissioners set to approve first tax cut in 14 years

New Hanover County Commissioners will be voting on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year Monday afternoon. If approved, property taxes would drop slightly for the first time in 14 years.

“[Cutting taxes] is a promise that we made last year, and a promise citizens expected us to keep and we are keeping it while still meeting our obligations in all areas of the budget,” County Commission Chair Woody White told WECT.

The current tax rate is 62 cents per $100 of assessed property value. Adjusting for the increased property values across the county, a “revenue neutral” tax rate would be 58 cents, but the recommended tax rate commissioners will consider puts property taxes at 57 cents. For someone with a $200,000 home, that means property taxes would drop from $1,240 to $1,140.

Overall, the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget is 1.7% higher than last year, with employee raises, public safety, education expenses, and investment in economic development contributing to rising expenses.

The county is poised to approve a 4% salary increase for all employees, including a 2.5% cost of living increase, and an additional 1.5% available for merit raises.

As it stands now, county commissioners would be included in the salary increase. White has proposed that they exclude themselves, but Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield oppose his suggestion and would like commissioners to share in the raise all county employees are set to receive.

Regarding public safety, county planners have set aside money for a jail diversion program and increased personnel for the Sheriff’s office. The Fire Department will also spend over a million dollars to replace a fire engine, radios, and other emergency equipment.

There is a $2 million increase for education expenses. The increases will save AIG program spots which help gifted children in public schools, fund a pre-K program, and cover expenses related to the CTE (Career Technical Education) High School.

Additionally, the budget includes $650,000 for economic development programs, and $745,000 for economic incentives to employers like PPD, Castle Branch, GE and Live Oak Bank that have met hiring bench marks.

Much of the economic development and incentive money was approved years ago and is simply being paid this year. Other money, like $372,000 in expenses related to the Wells Fargo Championship, has been approved more recently.

The budget also includes money for extending water and sewer along Highway 421, and $1.8 million for equipment purchases for Environmental Management. However, tipping fees are going down for the 4th year in a row to $48/ton, compared to $59/ton several years ago.

“It’s a very solid budget that meets our core mission,” White said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.