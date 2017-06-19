Youth sports get into 'stay to play' business

Youth sports are more popular than ever, and now many teams are mandated by tournaments to stay in specific hotels. (Source: NPN)

Youth sports are more popular than ever, and now many teams are mandated by tournaments to stay in specific hotels.

Caroline Murphy is truly a soccer mom, sometimes packing the kids up for travel far from their home field.

“We have tournaments I would say every six to eight weeks, as far as five to six hours away,” Murphy said.

That means overnight stays, but she can’t just book a room at any resort. The tournament makes that call.

“You will see in big bold letters you must stay at the hotel coordinated by this travel agency,” Murphy said.

“If a team registers for a particular event that uses ‘stay to play,’ they are mandated to stay in one of the hotels that has been set up by the third-party housing company as part of the room block,” Don Schumacher said.

He just retired as Executive Director of the National Association of Sports Commissions. He says youth sports hit a home run in business terms in 2016.

“Direct visitor spending for amateur sports events in the U.S. had increased to $10.5 billion from $9.7 billion the year before,” Schumacher said.

Youth sports tourism is one part of the travel industry the recession didn’t touch. Specialized agents are scoring big and so are the tournaments, which tack on their own fees.

“In a perfect world, it’s a service and it’s a useful service,” Schumacher said.

Schumacher says if a good rate is negotiated, the parent doesn’t feel the extra fee, but that’s not always the case.

“What happens too often is when a team comes in and they discover they’re paying $150 for a $125 room, they’re not going to feel very good about the event producer and the destination,” Schumacher said.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow when you’re sort of forced,” Murphy said. “You must stay at one of these hotels. No family rates, no points to use, none of that kind of stuff.”

In some cases, teams can opt out of the mandate for a fee. In others, they can’t participate at all. Murphy says she does see certain advantages.

“The athletes want to be together, so it’s great that the agency sets up the stage for you so you’re all staying at the same place.”

