Municipal golf course usage lower than expected

Usage of the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course is expected to be about 16 percent below what was anticipated, according to city officials. (Source: Pixabay)

Usage of the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course is expected to be about 16 percent below what was anticipated, according to city officials.

The Wilmington City Council will consider an ordinance at Tuesday's meeting that will amend the 2017 fiscal year budget in the amount of $100,000 due to expected revenue shortfall for the course.

According to material prepared for city council, the course is expected to host a total of 42,000 rounds during the fiscal year, significantly lower than the anticipated 50,000 rounds

Staff pointed to several reasons for the dip in use:

More than 45 days of revenue lost to weather

A 35 percent increase is rated two years ago, which brought the course's fees close to competitive market price

Reduction in the number of people playing the game of golf

Richard King, Wilmington's deputy city manager, said the number of days usually lost to weather is in the 20s.

The revenue projection for the course in the 2018 fiscal year has been reduced to an estimated 46,500 rounds. Expenditures also have been reduced to offset the decrease in projected revenue.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.