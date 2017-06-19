Southern Pines man dies following weekend crash in Columbus County

A Southern Pines man died following an accident on US 74/76 in Columbus County early Saturday morning.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Mikal Bacon, 39, was driving a Ryder truck east on US 74 two miles west of Chadbourn around 4:45 a.m. went he struck a Chevrolet SUV that was partially parked in the roadway.

Bacon's truck then struck a tree following the collision.

Officials said Bacon died as he was being taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The owner of the SUV, Michael Rice, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and taken into custody.

