Publix signs lease for new Ocean Isle Beach store

Publix Super Markets announced Monday that plans have been finalized for a new store location in Ocean Isle Beach.

The new 39,000-square-foot store will be located in the Ocean Isle Beach Market Place at the southeast corner of Causeway and Beach drives.

The store will employ 130 associates and is expected to open sometime next year.

The Ocean Isle Beach location is just the latest effort by Publix to aggressively expand throughout southeastern North Carolina.

The Publix store located in the Pine Valley area of Wilmington opened to customers last year. Another store is currently under construction in Ogden and expected to open later this year.

Stores are also planned in Surf City as well as Oak Island.

