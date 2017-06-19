Resolution on GenX expected to be added to city council agenda

A resolution requesting Chemours to stop depositing GenX into the Cape Fear River is expected to be introduced during the Wilmington City Council meeting Tuesday night. (Source: WECT)

Council member Paul Lawler is working on the resolution and will bring it to council during the meeting.

"I think we need to make it clear that southeastern North Carolina is very concerned about this," Lawler said. "And we need some solution from Chemours, primarily we need to stop putting this stuff in the river."

"The resolution will have very specific requests to Chemours, to the state, to the EPA and to CFPUA."

GenX is an unregulated compound that has been found in the Cape Fear River.

Chemours officials met with local and state leader Thursday to discuss the issue.

It was revealed in the meeting that in 1980, Chemours - an offshoot of Dupont - began a vinyl ether process at its Fayetteville Works site located about 100 miles up the Cape Fear River from Wilmington. An unintended byproduct of that process is GenX.

