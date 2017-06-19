Jurors watch interviews between James Bradley and law enforcement

Day 3 of the murder trial for James Bradley is underway and jurors are expected to see interviews between Bradley and law enforcement conducted following the disappearance of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk. (Source: WECT)

James Bradley sat in the courtroom Monday, intently watching himself on video from an interview with detectives in 2014 in regards to the disappearance of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

Bradley, 54, of Wilmington, is charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of his coworker, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who was last seen alive April 5, 2014, at a bar downtown. Van Newkirk's body has never been found.

When questioned by detectives following Van Newkirk's disappearance, Bradley admitted he was "the last person to see her alive," but denies involvement in her disappearance or presumed death.

The jury watched a two-hour long interview between Sgt. Kevin Tully and Bradley that was recorded April 15, 2014, at the Wilmington Police Department.

Bradley's head was bent down at the start of the interview. He told authorities Van Newkirk called him Saturday evening disappointed Steve Mott hadn't made plans for her birthday.

Tulley told Bradley in the interview that her phone records showed Van Newkirk was downtown and Bradley was the last person she had talked to. He asked if Bradley had picked her up.

During the interview, Bradley claimed he did not pick up Van Newkirk Friday or Saturday and that last time he had talked to her was on the way home from church Saturday.

The detective showed Bradley a surveillance picture of Van Newkirk going into the Husk in downtown Wilmington.

"This is crazy, it's really stressing me out," Bradley said in the 2014 interview.

When the Tulley left the room, Bradley checked the time on his watch, put his head in his hands and started sniffling.

District Attorney Ben David called Tully to testify in court Monday.

Tully and other detectives went to the Scotchman on Third Street to review surveillance footage. The detective said they saw a vehicle consistent with Bradley's truck the night Van Newkirk went missing.

"You can see there is a passenger in the car," Tully explained, adding the person was wearing a white shirt, similar to Van Newkirk's description.

DA presents surveillance cameras from Scotchman on 3rd where red vehicle Tulley says mathes Bradley's description @wectnews pic.twitter.com/R2Qw23x6ha — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 19, 2017

Court recessed for lunch until 1:45 p.m. The jury is expected to see the surveillance footage from the Scotchman this afternoon.

WECT's Connor DelPrete is in the courtroom. You can follow him on Twitter (@CDelPreteWECT) for live updates about the trial.

I'm back on James Bradley trial. Day 3 - Prosecutors expected to show police interviews w/ Bradley @wectnews pic.twitter.com/c3QcQ1X4rC — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 19, 2017

Here's a look at what happened in court Friday: http://bit.ly/2tEHQXF

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.