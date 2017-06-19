Jurors to watch interviews between James Bradley and law enforcement

Day 3 of the murder trial for James Bradley is underway and jurors are expected to see interviews between Bradley and law enforcement conducted following the disappearance of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk. (Source: WECT)

Day 3 of the murder trial for James Bradley is underway and jurors are expected to see interviews between Bradley and law enforcement conducted following the disappearance of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

Bradley, 54, of Wilmington, is charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of his coworker, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who was last seen alive April 5, 2014, at a bar downtown. Van Newkirk's body has never been found.

When questioned by detectives following Van Newkirk's disappearance, Bradley admitted he was "the last person to see her alive," but denies involvement in her disappearance or presumed death.

WECT's Connor DelPrete is in the courtroom. You can follow him on Twitter (@CDelPreteWECT) for live updates about the trial.

I'm back on James Bradley trial. Day 3 - Prosecutors expected to show police interviews w/ Bradley @wectnews pic.twitter.com/c3QcQ1X4rC — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 19, 2017

Here's a look at what happened in court Friday: http://bit.ly/2tEHQXF

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.