Dean's four hit game leads Sharks to victory at Fayetteville

Sharks Release

Wilmington took on the SwampDogs for the 5th time this season and for the third time at J.P. Riddle Stadium.

The Sharks came out swinging in the top half of the first against Fayetteville starter Matt Hargreaves (1-2). Michael Sandle and Justin Dean led off the game with singles for the Sharks before Trevor McCutchin picked up his 3rd RBI this season. Danny Wondrack followed with a single up the middle to score the second run of the inning for the visitors.

In the top of the second, Kep Brown and Ben Highfill put together back-to-back singles with one out. Michael Sandle came to the plate with the bases loaded and hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Brown. Justin Dean singled to reload the bases. McCutchin then came up with two outs and reach on an error by the first baseman Juwan Burney to plate the Sharks 4th run. In the bottom of the inning, Fayetteville answered with 2 runs to cut the Wilmington lead in half.

In the fourth, Michael Sandle and Justin Dean led the inning off with a triple and a single to put the Sharks back in business. In his third at-bat, Trevor McCutchin singled up the middle to drive in his second run of the night. Dean also scored in the 4th to put the Sharks up 6-2. In the bottom of the frame, the first two SwampDogs reached base and both came around to score. However, both runs were unearned as the leadoff man, Burney, reached base on a Ben Highfill error.

The Sharks added to the lead in the 6th and 8th innings. In the sixth, Justin Dean scored on a Trevor McCutchin double to deep center field. Then in the eight, Dean scored again on a throwing error by Juwan Burney after a dropped third strike.

In the 9th, Cory Everett tacked on 1 more for the visitors to take a 9-4 lead into the SwampDogs last at-bat. Fayetteville’s Austin Edgette came around to score after a 1 out single in the 9th. The game ended on the second double play ball induced by Evan Brabrand in the contest.

Daniel Johnson (3-1) picked up his third win of the season, while Matt Hargreaves fell to 1-2.

The Sharks hit the road again tomorrow and travel to Morehead City. First pitch is at 6:50. Coverage on the Sharks Radio Network begins at 6:50 with The Sharks Pregame Show.