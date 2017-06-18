Activist group plans to rally at city council

Members of the "Stop GenX in our Water" Facebook Group plan to show up in large numbers on Tuesday evening at the Wilmington City Council. (Source: WECT)

The group hopes to learn more answers from city leaders and pressure them to clean up the water.

Our community has a right to ask questions regarding Chemours and CFPUA dumping of Genx in our waters and for how long," said page founder Beth Markesino. "We want to know what city and state officials are going to do immediately."

Markesino believes that removing GenX from the Cape Fear River is a race against the clock.

"We cannot allow Chemours to continue to pour Genx into the cape fear river," she said. "We need to act swiftly as a community and make Chemours accountable for poisoning our community."

The group is asking the community to wear red to the event in support of mothers who have lost their children to cancer, which they believe might have been caused by GenX.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall downtown.

