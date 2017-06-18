Fathers Day scavenger hunt promotes health

Scrap Iron Bike Shop hosted a Fathers Day Bicycle Scavenger Hunt on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens met at Empie park to ride around and search for 35 different clues.

Each team paid $6 to register for the event. The winning team was able to claim the prize at the end of the day.

"We are just all about having fun and riding bikes," said Elizabeth Sargent from Scrap Iron. Scavenger hunts are super fun and you get to explore the whole town and promote a sense of community by involving everyone, children up to older people all enjoy it."

Scrap Iron plans to host another scavenger hunt in the Fall.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.