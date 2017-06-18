Fishing boat overturns near Masonboro Inlet

A fishing boat overturned by the jetty near the Masonboro Inlet Sunday morning.

According to an officer with the Coast Guard, there were five people fishing on the boat at the time. The boat lost power and a wave overturned the boat.

The Coast Guard was able to recover the boat and all five people who were on the boat are all accounted for and fine. The officer said they only suffered minor injuries from the incident, but they have already been treated by EMS and are going to be okay.

