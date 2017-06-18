NHCSO asking for help in locating missing teen

Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.More >>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.More >>