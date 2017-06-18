NHCSO asking for help in locating missing teen

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Julius Anthony Hall, 16, was reported missing on June 17.

Hall is a black male. He is 5'6" and 180 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Hall has no known distinguishing marks or tattoos.

It is unknown where he was last seen or what he was wearing.

The NHCSO says Hall is in 11th grade at Mosely Career Academy.

If you have any information on Hall's whereabouts, you should contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4200.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

