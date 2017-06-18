Missing New Hanover Co. teen found safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that a missing teen has been found safe.

According to officials, Julius Anthony Hall, 16, was first reported missing on Saturday.

Officials said Hall was located at a relative's house and returned home.

