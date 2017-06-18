Deputies search for missing New Hanover Co. teen

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

According to officials, Julius Anthony Hall, 16, was first reported missing on Saturday.

He is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Hall is a student at Mosely Career Academy.

Sheriff's office officials originally issued a news release Monday morning saying Hall was located at a relative's house and returned home. Officials later issued a correction saying it was Hall's brother - also reported missing - who was found.

If you have any information, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4200.

