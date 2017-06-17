Sharks rained out at Peninsula

The Sharks contest with the Peninsula Pilots has been postponed due to rain. Wilmington and Peninsula were set to meet for the first of four contests this season.



A makeup date has not been announced yet.



Saturday night’s game was scheduled to be the first of a three game road trip from the Sharks.



Wilmington heads to Fayetteville tomorrow afternoon and then returns to Morehead City.



Tomorrow night’s game in Fayetteville has a special start time of 5:05 at J.P. Riddle Stadium.

