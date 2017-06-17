Man dies saving two teenagers from rip current in Atlantic Beach

A 56-year-old man died after trying to save two teenage girls from a rip current Saturday, according to WITN. (Source: AP Images)

A 56-year-old man died after trying to save two teenage girls from a rip current Saturday, according to WITN.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department responded to a report of three people in the water needing assistance shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

The 56-year-old man went into the water to rescue the two girls from a rip current after hearing them screaming, but he fell victim to the current and drowned, Fire Chief Adam Snyder told WITN.

Officials performed CPR on the man before him and one of the teenagers were transported to the hospital.

The two teenage girls are expected to be okay, according to WITN.

The area where they were swimming was an unguarded portion of Atlantic Beach.

Red flags have been flying Saturday at Atlantic Beach according to the Fire Chief, to let residents and visitors know the risk is high for swimming along the Crystal Coast.

Last weekend, two Wayne County teens got caught in dangerous rip currents at Emerald Isle. One boy drowned, while the other was critically injured.

