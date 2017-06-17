New Hanover County Library holds summer kickoff festival

Summer Kickoff at the New Hanover County Public Library. (Source: WECT)

Summer is just a few days away but the New Hanover County Public Library is celebrating early with a summer kickoff festival Saturday.

The Cape Fear Circus Arts Studio and 208th Army Band will perform at the event which will take place at the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hot dogs and snacks will be for sale from CG Dawgs food cart.

The library will also have free summer reading program bags for visitors.

