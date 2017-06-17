Fermental cat rescue fest - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Fermental cat rescue fest

By: Alex Guarino, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
(Source: Joey Prince) (Source: Joey Prince)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Fermental beer and wine on Market Street will host Rescue Fest Saturday. 

You can give a feline friend a forever home from 12 to 6. 

The celebration will include live music, local artists, face painting, and a silent auction. 

There will also be food trucks, catnip ice cream from Boombalattis, and of course, beer and wine. 

All proceeds from this event will go to All 4 Cats, a local, no-kill 501c3 rescue.

 Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly