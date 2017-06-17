Fermental cat rescue fest

Fermental beer and wine on Market Street will host Rescue Fest Saturday.

You can give a feline friend a forever home from 12 to 6.

The celebration will include live music, local artists, face painting, and a silent auction.

There will also be food trucks, catnip ice cream from Boombalattis, and of course, beer and wine.

All proceeds from this event will go to All 4 Cats, a local, no-kill 501c3 rescue.

