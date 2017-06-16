Sharks win in walk-off fashion

Wilmington won its first game in four tries this season against Morehead City on Friday night, beating the Marlins 6-5 at Buck Hardee Field.

With the score tied 5-5, Noah Michael singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning for the Sharks and Cory Everett's pinch-hit single drove Michael in for the game-winning run. Everett played high school ball at New Hanover High, which also calls Buck Hardee home.

Trevor McCutchin hit his first home run of the summer for the Sharks in the third inning, a solo shot to right field that tied the game 1-1.

Two batters later, Danny Wondrack crushed a Zach Usselman pitch over the left field wall to give Wilmington the lead.

Wondrack's second homer of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning pulled a run back for the Sharks after Morehead City had regained the lead. Michael and McCutchin then added home runs in the seventh and eighth frames, respectively, to make it 5-5.

Graham Lawson (1-0) earned his first victory of the season for Wilmington, which plays at Peninsula on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

