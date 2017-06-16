Educator of the Year shares her secret for reaching students

We all remember that one teacher who made the biggest impact on our lives.

This year, New Hanover County Schools named Angela Hewett as the New Hanover County Educator of the Year.

The art teacher from Ashley High School teaches students grades 9-12.

“I think that having that extended time to develop relationships is what satisfies my heart so much but also what allows me to have a greater impact in students’ lives,” Hewett said.

She said she enjoys seeing the students grow as they progress through high school and embrace their creativity in her classes.

When you speak to Hewett, you can tell she loves her job.

The secret to her success as an educator?

“I go to work as who I am outside of work,” Hewett said. “I feel like I bring my whole person there. Of course I take on the role as teacher and leader, but I do it with sincerity and I do it trying to be true to myself. I think students can sense that immediately.”

As the Teacher of the Year, Hewett received the keys to a new Toyota Prius II to use for one year, compliments of Hendrick Toyota of Wilmington. She picked up the keys to her new ride earlier this week.

