Educator of the Year shares her secret for reaching students - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Educator of the Year shares her secret for reaching students

Angela Hewett is New Hanover County's Educator of the Year. (Source: WECT) Angela Hewett is New Hanover County's Educator of the Year. (Source: WECT)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

We all remember that one teacher who made the biggest impact on our lives.

This year, New Hanover County Schools named Angela Hewett as the New Hanover County Educator of the Year.

The art teacher from Ashley High School teaches students grades 9-12.

“I think that having that extended time to develop relationships is what satisfies my heart so much but also what allows me to have a greater impact in students’ lives,” Hewett said.

She said she enjoys seeing the students grow as they progress through high school and embrace their creativity in her classes.

When you speak to Hewett, you can tell she loves her job.

The secret to her success as an educator?

“I go to work as who I am outside of work,” Hewett said. “I feel like I bring my whole person there. Of course I take on the role as teacher and leader, but I do it with sincerity and I do it trying to be true to myself. I think students can sense that immediately.”

As the Teacher of the Year, Hewett received the keys to a new Toyota Prius II to use for one year, compliments of Hendrick Toyota of Wilmington. She picked up the keys to her new ride earlier this week.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:06:17 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>

  • Tennessee "hero" says Georgia fugitives surrendered to him

    Tennessee "hero" says Georgia fugitives surrendered to him

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 07:53:15 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:06:55 GMT
    Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were...More >>
    Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.More >>

  • Rutherford County homeowner captures GA escapees

    Rutherford County homeowner captures GA escapees

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:29:13 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:21:32 GMT

    A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.

    More >>

    A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly