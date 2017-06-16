Man arrested in Bladen County for robbery, kidnapping - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man arrested in Bladen County for robbery, kidnapping

Lonnie Junior Willis. (Source: Bladen County Sheriff's Office) Lonnie Junior Willis. (Source: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) -

An arrest was made Friday afternoon in a Bladen County robbery. 

Sheriff James A. McVicker announced in a news release that Lonnie Junior Willis, 30 of Ivanhoe, NC, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering and second degree kidnapping. Willis was placed under $100,000 bond.

According to the release, Donnie Levane Stringfield, 59, was robbed by three men on June 14 at his home in the 600 block of Lightwood Knot Road.

Stringfield said Willis asked him if he had change for a $100 bill and when Stringfield said he didn't, Willis left in a white car.

Thirty minutes later, Willis, who Stringfield said he knew, returned with two other men he didn't know. They forced their way into Stringfield's residence, and one aimed a .22-caliber rifle at Stringfield and forced him to lay on the floor while the others stole two television sets, Stringfield's wallet and cell phone before fleeing.

Stringfield named Willis as a suspect and deputies located him Friday in Elizabethtown. Willis was taken into custody without incident. 

“We are continuing our investigation and believe we will have the identity of the two other suspects very soon,” McVicker said. “Willis has an extensive prior criminal history and has served time in state prison on previous charges.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:06:17 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>

  • Tennessee "hero" says Georgia fugitives surrendered to him

    Tennessee "hero" says Georgia fugitives surrendered to him

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 07:53:15 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:06:55 GMT
    Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were...More >>
    Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.More >>

  • Rutherford County homeowner captures GA escapees

    Rutherford County homeowner captures GA escapees

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:29:13 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:21:32 GMT

    A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.

    More >>

    A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly