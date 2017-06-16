Man arrested in Bladen County for robbery, kidnapping

An arrest was made Friday afternoon in a Bladen County robbery.

Sheriff James A. McVicker announced in a news release that Lonnie Junior Willis, 30 of Ivanhoe, NC, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering and second degree kidnapping. Willis was placed under $100,000 bond.

According to the release, Donnie Levane Stringfield, 59, was robbed by three men on June 14 at his home in the 600 block of Lightwood Knot Road.

Stringfield said Willis asked him if he had change for a $100 bill and when Stringfield said he didn't, Willis left in a white car.

Thirty minutes later, Willis, who Stringfield said he knew, returned with two other men he didn't know. They forced their way into Stringfield's residence, and one aimed a .22-caliber rifle at Stringfield and forced him to lay on the floor while the others stole two television sets, Stringfield's wallet and cell phone before fleeing.

Stringfield named Willis as a suspect and deputies located him Friday in Elizabethtown. Willis was taken into custody without incident.

“We are continuing our investigation and believe we will have the identity of the two other suspects very soon,” McVicker said. “Willis has an extensive prior criminal history and has served time in state prison on previous charges.”

