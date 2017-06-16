Bullock suspended 5 games under NBA drug policy

By The Associated Press
Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers and Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons have been suspended five games under the NBA's anti-drug program.
The league announced the suspensions Friday without disclosing details of the violations.
The 31-year-old Ellis averaged 8.5 points a game for Indiana last season. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said the suspension was a "very serious matter" and would be dealt with.
The 26-year-old Bullock averaged 4.5 points in 2016-17. A spokesman for the Pistons said the organization was aware of the suspension, but declined further comment.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.