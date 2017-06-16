Man found beaten, robbed in Pender County

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
