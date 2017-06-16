Man found beaten, robbed in Pender County

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men suspected of beating and robbing a man on Friday. (Source: WECT)

Pender County police are searching for a pair of men suspected of robbing and beating a man Friday.

According to a release from the Pender County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a man lying in a ditch at 12:57 p.m. Friday. The victim, identified as Jeffrey Daniel Seiverling, told officers that he had been beaten and robbed of his wallet and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery occurred near Joshua James Road and Cypress Creek Road in the Maple Hill community at approximately 10:30 a.m. Seiverling was transported to Pender Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Pender County police say the suspects are two males in their 20s, one with dreadlocks and the other with short hair. They were driving a white Kia with damage to the front bumper.

Anyone with information should call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.