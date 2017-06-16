The Milspo Project helps military spouses find work

Finding a job can be tough, but working can be particularly important for military spouses, many of whom have to move often.

The Milspo Project tries to help people who are married to a service member get jobs when they relocate to new towns.

Addressing what it labels a "military spouse unemployment crisis," Milspo is a group of business owners, leaders and community organizers working to assist military spouses with employment opportunities.

On Friday, Elizabeth Boardman and Claire Pozek with the Milspo Project joined Ashlea Kosikowski on First at Four to discuss the group's work.

