Wilmington makes list of top retirement destinations

People who are looking to relocate for retirement have chosen Wilmington as one of the top eight destinations in the country, according to Where to Retire magazine.

Where to Retire, which describes itself as "the only magazine in America geared toward helping people with retirement relocation decisions," announced Friday that Wilmington is one of the cities featured in “8 Balmy Beach Locales,” a story in its July/August issue. The magazine is on newsstands now.

Editor Annette Fuller said many relocating retirees choose a destination like Wilmington because of its proximity to the beach.

“A 2016 analysis at Michigan State University showed that looking at blue spaces or bodies of water promotes relaxation, so there really is a scientific basis for why retirees might find the ocean comforting," Fuller said.

Each year, 700,000 Americans relocate to new towns to retire.

Where to Retire said that relocating retirees are healthier, better educated and more affluent than those who choose to not relocate. They bring significant economic benefits to their new states and hometowns as well.

The other seven cities on the list are: Bay St. Louis, Miss.; Bradenton, Fla.; Charleston, S.C.; Galveston, Texas; Nipomo, Calif.; Port Townsend, Wash., and Venice, Fla.

