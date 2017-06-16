CFPUA releases statement on possible scam attempts

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority addressed public concern about a possible scam on Friday.

In an email sent Friday afternoon, the CFPUA said it has heard unconfirmed reports that persons supposedly representing the company may be going door to door and asking to enter homes.

"CFPUA employees would not need to enter a home to test water unless it is scheduled in advance with the customer," the email read. "Further, all CFPUA employees carry company-issued photo identification they could show you."

If you have questions about whether a person represents CFPUA, call 910-332-6625 during business hours to verify their status and whether CFPUA is working in your area.

