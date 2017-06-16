Local actor stars in movie 'All Eyez on Me,' premiering Friday

Dominic Santana, an actor from Wilmington, stars in the movie "All Eyez on Me" which premieres Friday, June 16 (Source: Dominic Santana)

A movie about the life and death of rap artist Tupac Shakur hits theaters across the country Friday, June 16. And when it does, many locals will recognize a familiar face.

Dominic Santana stars in the movie "All Eyez on Me." The Wilmington actor portrays the infamous music mogul, Suge Knight.

Santana, who stands at 6'5", has a striking resemblance to Knight best recognized for his imposing physique.

"As a fan and an actor it was both an honor and a challenge to play Suge," Santana told WECT Friday. "Thanks to a great team I was able to rise to that challenge "

Knight, who is the founder and CEO of Black Kapital Records and co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records, is serving time in prison for murder following a fatal hit-and-run in Compton, California.

Knight signed Tupac to Death Row records setting the stage for his mega hits like All Eyez on Me, and California Love. But it also set off a nasty feud between the biggest producers in the record industry.

Tupac was shot multiple times in 1996. His murder remains unsolved.

