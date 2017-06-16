Shallotte man faces child sex crime charges

A Shallotte man is facing child sex crime charges following his arrest Friday.

Christopher Louis Maraquin, 26, is charged with one count each of statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

According to arrest warrants, the alleged incident happened on November 6, 2016.

Maraquin was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

