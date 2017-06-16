Bladen leaders don't anticipate to see GenX in water supply

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
