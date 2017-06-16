Bladen leaders don't anticipate finding GenX in water supply

Bladen County Manager Greg Martin released a statement Friday saying he does not anticipate GenX in the Bladen County Water District's water supply. Arrangements are, however, being made to test the water for its presence. (Source: Pixabay)

The recent discovery of GenX, an unregulated man-made compound, in the Cape Fear River has many people questioning the source of their water.

Bladen County Manager Greg Martin released a statement Friday saying he does not anticipate GenX in the Bladen County Water District's water supply. Arrangements are, however, being made to test the water for its presence. Test results will be made available to the public as soon as they are available.

Martin explained Bladen County Water District and municipal water systems in Bladen County serve customers with water obtained from deep wells, rather than surface water from the Cape Fear River.

