TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer overturns near Carolina Beach Road

Emergency crews are responding after a tractor-trailer overturned near Carolina Beach Road Friday afternoon.

According to Wilmington police, the accident happened just after noon in the 300 block of Raleigh Street.

Officers said the driver was coming around a curve when his load shifted and the truck tipped over.

The tractor-trailer was carrying acetate which spilled out following the crash. It poses no risk to the public, according to the Wilmington Fire Department.

No one was hurt in the accident and no other vehicles were involved.

One lane of Raleigh Street has been closed while the scene is being cleared.

Officials are urging motorists to use Independence Boulevard as a detour.

