Yard sales June 17

New Hanover County



7 a.m. - Noon

4300 Scotland Lane, Wilmington

Moving sale. There will be tools, kitchenware, collectibles, furnishings, antique items and more. Everything must go!

7 a.m.- 1 p.m.

7514 Peters Lane, Wilmington

Beach house decorations, curtains and bedding, books ,electronics, and miscellaneous items.

8 a.m. - ?

4025 Berberis Way, Wilmington

Women's and some men's clothing, women's shoes, iPods, Thule bike rack, couch, sewing machine, books, printer, and much more!

Brunswick County

8:30 a.m. - Noon

1129 Jordan Lake Court, Leland ( Lake Forest Village behind Food Lion)

Lots of baby items like clothes, a crib, cloth diapers, toys, household items, microwave, vacuum, queen bed, and miscellaneous items for sale.



Pender County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

73 Roland Court, Burgaw (near Highway 117 and Old River Road)

Hand crafted lamps, coffee tables, custom wood works, appliances, self propelled lawn mower, furniture, dishes, clothing, curtains, bicycle, and much more.

