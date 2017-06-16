Thousands of designer dresses back up for auction - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Thousands of designer dresses back up for auction

(Source: NHCSO/Flickr) (Source: NHCSO/Flickr)
(Source: NHCSO/Flickr) (Source: NHCSO/Flickr)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

An auction to sell off thousands of designer dresses is back on, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The auction was originally scheduled for April but was canceled after Connie Ledgett, owner of the Isabella Grape Boutique, filed for bankruptcy.

The sheriff's office seized the dresses as a result of a writ of execution served against Ledgett because she owed over $95,000 in rent to the Forum, located off Military Cutoff Road.

Some of the featured brands will be Tony Bowls, Mac Duggal, Jovani, Terani, Sherri Hill, Heather French Herny, and Claire's Collection.

The auction will take place in the Belk wing of Independence Mall on June 24 starting at 11 a.m.

The public will be able to view the dresses from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the auction which will start promptly at 11 a.m.

Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:24:12 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>

  • Trump confirms he's under investigation

    Trump confirms he's under investigation

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-06-16 07:42:28 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:23:33 GMT

    President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.

    More >>

  • On Day 5, Cosby jury asks for definition of reasonable doubt

    On Day 5, Cosby jury asks for definition of reasonable doubt

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-06-16 05:02:37 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:24:22 GMT

    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

    More >>

    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly