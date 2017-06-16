Thousands of designer dresses back up for auction

An auction to sell off thousands of designer dresses is back on, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The auction was originally scheduled for April but was canceled after Connie Ledgett, owner of the Isabella Grape Boutique, filed for bankruptcy.

The sheriff's office seized the dresses as a result of a writ of execution served against Ledgett because she owed over $95,000 in rent to the Forum, located off Military Cutoff Road.

Some of the featured brands will be Tony Bowls, Mac Duggal, Jovani, Terani, Sherri Hill, Heather French Herny, and Claire's Collection.

The auction will take place in the Belk wing of Independence Mall on June 24 starting at 11 a.m.

The public will be able to view the dresses from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the auction which will start promptly at 11 a.m.

Cash and credit cards are accepted.

