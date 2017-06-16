Murder trial: Prosecution presents details of prior murder conviction

At least two law enforcement officials are expected to testify Friday in the murder trial of James Bradley.

Bradley, 54, of Wilmington, is charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of his coworker, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who was last seen alive April 5, 2014, at a bar downtown. Van Newkirk's body has never been found.

While searching for Van Newkirk on land in Pender County where Bradley worked, investigators found the body of another missing Wilmington woman, Elisha Tucker. Bradley is also charged with murder in her death, but a trial date has not been set in the case.

In 1988, Bradley was convicted in the killing of his 8-year-old stepdaughter in Fayetteville. He spent 25 years in prison before being released in early 2013.

Following a pretrial hearing last year, a judge ruled jurors in the Van Newkirk trial could hear evidence from the killings of Tucker and Bradley’s stepdaughter, along with two short stories Bradley wrote while in prison.

Claude Maxwell, the lead investigator in the murder trial of Bradley's stepdaughter took the stand Friday. He was a detective for the Cumberland County homicide division when 8-year-old Ivy Gibson was reported missing in June 1988.

Two days after Ivy disappeared, Maxwell says Bradley confessed to killing his step-daughter and told authorities where he put the body. According to Maxwell, Bradley broke down on the stand and said, "I did it," through tears.

Bradley told detectives he choked Ivy and lost control. He wrapped a nylon sock around her neck, put her body in a trash bag, and then disposed of it at a county dump.

Here's the affidavit of Bradley's confession:

As the trial continues Friday, the detective who interviewed Bradley after Van Newkirk's disappearance is also expected to testify.

