CFPUA board holds meeting to discuss GenX

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board of Directors passed a motion during a meeting Friday morning to hire an attorney to establish the timeline of the utility's knowledge that GenX was polluting the Cape Fear River.

GenX is an unregulated compound that has been found in the Cape Fear River.

Board Chairman Mike Brown called for a review of CFPUA's role in communicating the results of an NC State study on GenX, which they first learned about more than a year ago in May 2016. Two staffers of the authority are listed as authors on the study, which was published last November.

Board member Jennifer Adams will lead the review while Robin Smith will be legal counsel.

Also during Friday's meeting, the board discussed the decision to approve its budget for next year, including a rate hike for customers.

Board member Pat Kusek said it was bad timing to increase the rate and that she wanted to revisit it.

The board is expected to call another meeting to further discuss the budget and rate hike.

The board has gone into closed session.

