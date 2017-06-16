Hampstead man accused of sex crimes against child - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Hampstead man accused of sex crimes against child

Jason Robert Long (Source: Pender Co. Detention Center) Jason Robert Long (Source: Pender Co. Detention Center)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Hampstead man is accused of sex crimes against a child.

Jason Robert Long was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Pender County Sheriff's Office and charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree sex offense against a child and sexual battery.

Long, who was booked under a $750,000 bond, is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

