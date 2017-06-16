WPD: Man breaks into house, sexually assaults woman

A man allegedly broke into a Wilmington home and sexually assaulted a woman Thursday morning.

According to Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Cathryn Lindsay, a woman called police shortly before 6:30 a.m.to report that a man had broken into her home in the 400 block of Walnut Street and assaulted her.

When officers arrived, they located Richard Emerson Logan in the area.

Logan was combative and assaulted an officer, according to Lindsay. He was taken into custody and brought to the Wilmington Police Department where detectives conducted an interview and obtained warrants,

Logan, 25, has been charged with:

second-degree rape

second-degree burglary

assault on a company/campus police officer

second-degree sexual offense

sexual battery

resist/delay/obstruct public officer

His bond was set at $352,500. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.