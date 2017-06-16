Man faces rape, sexual battery charges in Wilmington - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man faces rape, sexual battery charges in Wilmington

Richard Emerson Logan (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center) Richard Emerson Logan (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A man is facing multiple charges, including rape and sexual battery, after his arrest by the Wilmington Police Department on Thursday.

According to online records, Richard Emerson Logan, 25, has been charged with:

  • second-degree rape
  • second-degree burglary
  • assault on a company/campus police officer
  • second-degree sexual offense
  • sexual battery
  • resist/delay/obstruct public officer

His bond was set at $352,500. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Stay with this story as we gather more information.

