Man faces rape, sexual battery charges in Wilmington

Richard Emerson Logan (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A man is facing multiple charges, including rape and sexual battery, after his arrest by the Wilmington Police Department on Thursday.

According to online records, Richard Emerson Logan, 25, has been charged with:

second-degree rape

second-degree burglary

assault on a company/campus police officer

second-degree sexual offense

sexual battery

resist/delay/obstruct public officer

His bond was set at $352,500. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Stay with this story as we gather more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.