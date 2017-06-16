Crews respond to vehicle fire on Oak Island

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Oak Island early Friday morning.

Units, who were responding to a report of a structure fire in the 5500 block Pelican Drive, found a vehicle on fire under a house.

According to Brunswick County dispatch, crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, and that no one was injured.

No word yet on the amount of damage to the car or if the house was damaged in the fire.

