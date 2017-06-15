Sharks lose 4th straight

WILMINGTON, NC -- The Sharks and the Marlins met for a third straight contest tonight in Morehead City.

Wilmington was looking to end a three game losing streak while the Marlins wanted to keep

rolling.



The visitors went down in short order in the first inning. In the bottom half, the leadoff man

was walked aboard. Then, Chandler Corley launched a rocket off the wall in center field for an

RBI-triple to take the 1-0 lead. The Marlins scored a 2nd in the first inning and have scored 2 in

the first frame in each of the 4 games against the Sharks.



Through the first 5 innings, Patrick McDonald (1-1) stifled the Sharks bats. The righty allowed

just 2 hits and struck out 6, while only one Wilmington base runner reached third base.

Meanwhile, Morehead scored 1 in the third and 2 in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead into the 6th

inning against the Sharks.



In the sixth, Wilmington started to come alive at the plate. Riley Knudsen walked with 1 out,

which was followed by a single by Dom Cuoci. With 2 on and 1 out, Luke Morgan doubled off

the wall in left to drive home Knudsen and Cuoci. The home team scored in the bottom half of

the inning, so after 6, Morehead City led 6-2.



In the 7th, Cam Locklear came to the plate with a runner on and one out. The Sharks shortstop

then crushed an Anthony Holubecki fastball over the wall in left field to cut the deficit in half.

The Sharks scored another run in the 8th on a Walker Imwalle double to center field that drove

home Luke Morgan.



In the bottom of the 8th, the Marlins pushed across an insurance run to take a 7-5 lead into the

9th inning. Marshall Thompson came out of the bullpen for the 9th and shut the door on the

Sharks 1-2-3.



Patrick McDonald earned his first win, while Breydan Gorman suffered his first loss and Marshall

Thompson picked up his first save. The loss drops Wilmington to 5-9 and Morehead City is now

8-7.