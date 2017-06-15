Miss Wheelchair NC visits Wilmington

Madeline Delp, Miss Wheelchair NC 2017 is using her disability to help others.

Miss Wheelchair NC 2017 visited Wilmington Thursday to speak at a medical conference.

Madeline Delp was hit by a truck when she was 10 years old, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

After years of struggling with her new reality Delp says she turned a corner during her teenage years.

It was then when she decided that she could use her disability to help others in similar situations.

""There is so much more that is possible and then there are people who really need that encouragement just as much as I do. How can I be that change in the world that I want to see? So I started to get this idea of… how can I change myself and how can I inspire others to do the same?"

Delp is now traveling the country hoping to help others and inspire disability awareness.

She is filming a 24 part video series called 'Live Boundless,' which will be created by a local production company.

In these videos she will help to teach others how to live and thrive with their handicap.

Since her accident Delp has learned to ballroom dance, ski, and even skydive.

She will return to Wilmington in July to begin filming the series.

