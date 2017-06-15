MISSING: Southport man last seen on Pinecrest Drive

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man.

William Tyler Wood, a 34-year-old white male, was last seen leaving his residence on his bicycle on Pinecrest Drive in Southport at 6:30 Thursday morning. He is 6-feet-2, weighs approximately 220 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Wood's whereabouts should call 911.

