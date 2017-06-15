Missing Southport man found safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Missing Southport man found safe

William Tyler Wood. (Source: Facebook) William Tyler Wood. (Source: Facebook)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said a missing Southport man was located and is safe.

William Tyler Wood, 34, was reported missing after he last seen leaving his residence on Pinecrest Drive on a bicycle at 6:30 Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office announced on social media around 1 p.m. Friday that Wood was found safe.

