Adoption fair for rescued cats coming up on Saturday

Cats recently removed from a Tabor City home will be up for adoption on Saturday. (Source: Joey Prince/Columbus County Animal Control)

Columbus County Animal Control is hosting an adoption fair on Saturday after an influx of cats has left the shelter over capacity.

Stop by the Tractor Supply Store in Whiteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event. The adoption fair is being held to help find homes for cats that were rescued from a recent hoarding case in Tabor City.

According to Columbus County Animal Control Manager Joey Prince, the cats that aren’t adopted Saturday will be put down on Monday.

