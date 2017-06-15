Leave the little ones at home for this show that parodies Disney

A show about all things Disney but you'll want to leave the kids at home.
Pineapple-Shaped Lamps debuted its new sketch show "Happily Never After" Thursday at Thalian Hall.
Happily Never After is a new sketch comedy show parodying Disney.
Performances will be head in the Ruth & Bucky Stein Theater at the Thalian Hall Center June 15-17.
Tickets are available at http://thalianhall.org
