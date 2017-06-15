First at Four: OMNI Percussion Ensemble has the beat

The beat goes on with the OMNI Percussion Ensemble. (Source: WECT)

The beat goes on with the OMNI Percussion Ensemble.

The group, which has been entertaining crowds at events around Wilmington, performed on WECT News First at Four Thursday.

OMNI Percussion Ensemble provides a cross-cultural, high energy percussion adventure molding African, Afro-Cuban, Middle Eastern, Brazilian and other rhythms into a lively and energetic performance.

If you are interested in learning more about the band, you can email Ron Wilson at ronwilson556@gmail.com.

