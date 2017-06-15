First at Four: OMNI Percussion Ensemble has the beat

The beat goes on with the OMNI Percussion Ensemble.
The group, which has been entertaining crowds at events around Wilmington, performed on WECT News First at Four Thursday.
OMNI Percussion Ensemble provides a cross-cultural, high energy percussion adventure molding African, Afro-Cuban, Middle Eastern, Brazilian and other rhythms into a lively and energetic performance.
If you are interested in learning more about the band, you can email Ron Wilson at ronwilson556@gmail.com.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.