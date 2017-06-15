Burgaw gets ready for thousands expected at this year's Blueberry Festival

Georgia and Washington are ranked as the top blueberry producers nationwide, but North Carolina has consistently been among the top 10 blueberry-producing states with a harvest last year of over 48 million pounds.

And even though the harvest will be considerable lower this year, people in Pender County are ready to honor the berry that the General Assembly has named the state's official "blue" fruit.

The Town of Burgaw is home to over 4,000 people. But this weekend, residents will be sharing their community over upwards of 20,000 other people, as the 14th annual North Carolina Blueberry Festival takes place. Burgaw Mayor Eugene Mulligan says it an important event for the Pender County town.

"You really can't put a price on it. We see it as a priceless thing, it gives the people of the Town of Burgaw to showcase their town, and we see these people who come to town, the 20,000-plus, as our guest, as our invited guest," said Mayor Mulligan.

The entire Burgaw community comes together to provide a full day for people to enjoy family entertainment while experiencing the southern hospitality the town offers.

And they come to Burgaw to buy blueberries. Festival organizers say they have been told by area farmers that there will be an ample supply this weekend of North Carolina's official blue fruit for sale.

But the problem may be in finding local blueberries in the weeks to come. That's because the mild winter and early spring caused blueberry bushes to flower earlier than normal. But then came four days of freezing weather in March. But it was the wind that really caused the big problems.

"Normally, our big commercial growers have three days of irrigation capacity, and this year's event was about a four-day event. And the third day was the worst. We had 20 to 30 miles per hour winds all night long, and in those cases, you don't get good water coverage. So basically, our growers just shut their systems down because when you don't get good water coverage, you actually do more damage to the fruit by putting a little bit of water on than completely covering it," said Mark Seitz, director of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service's Pender County office.

The result - crop losses projections of 20 to 40 percent for this year's harvest. Some growers have already closed out their picking and packing operations for this year, several weeks earlier than normal.

But this weekend, more than 100 volunteers are ready to welcome everyone to Burgaw to the festival that has been ranked as one of the Southeast's Top 20 Events each year, and to a variety of events for the whole family to enjoy.

"People will be here in festival mode, but what we hope, when they see the beauty of Burgaw, that they return, and come back for a second look, in a time when it is less hectic," said Mayor Mulligan. "It gives them an opportunity to walk around, see all of our stores, eat in our restaurants, drink in our bars, and enjoy our parks and our walking trails."

This year's North Carolina Blueberry Festival kicks off Friday morning with the sale of barbeque and blueberries, and continues all day Saturday around the historic Pender County Courthouse in Burgaw.

