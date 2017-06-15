UNCW women's basketball adds two assistants

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW head women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot continues to build her coaching staff with the addition of Dave Caputo and Brittany Morris as assistant coaches.



The selection of Caputo and Morris completes Barefoot’s on-the-court staff following the earlier appointment of former Delaware head coach Tina Martin.



“We are very excited to announce the addition of Dave and Brittany to our staff,” said Barefoot, who was named the Seahawks’ coach on May 3. “Dave has extensive experience at the collegiate level. He is an outstanding recruiter and enthusiastic coach who loves the game and has a high level of energy.



“Brittany will be a rising star in this profession. She has been a part of two ACC programs as well as playing at the Big East level. She has great connections in the state of North Carolina.”



Caputo joins the Seahawks after spending four years as the head women’s basketball coach at Bloomfield College. He led the Bears to an 82-36 record with three Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference regular season titles and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.



Under Caputo’s guidance, the Bears won 20 or more games three times. He was named as the CACC Coach-of-the-Year in 2015-16 after leading Bloomfield to a school-record 24 victories and the program’s first at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.



Prior to his time at Bloomfield, Caputo spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech and three years as the head women’s basketball coach at Indian River State College. In addition, he was an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic for one season after a year at Sante Fe Community College.



Caputo, a 2005 graduate of Montclair State, started his coaching career as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Bloomfield from 2002-06.



“I am beyond excited to join Coach Barefoot and the UNCW family,” Caputo said. “Coach Barefoot is one of the hardest-working coaches in the business. Her passion, enthusiasm and energy are unbelievable. She is so fun to be around and her outgoing personality is absolutely contagious. I can’t wait to get started in helping her and the staff in every way possible.”



Morris makes the move to the Port City after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at NC State. During her two seasons in Raleigh, the Wolfpack posted a 43-20 record and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year.



A 2013 graduate of Seton Hall, Morris finished her career as the 20th-leading scorer in program history and holds the career record with 178 made three-point field goals, including a school-record 78 made three-pointers in her senior season. The Raleigh, N.C., native started every game as the Pirates’ point guard during her junior and senior years.



“I am excited to be a part of Coach Barefoot’s staff,” Morris said. “Her vision and passion for the program along with her coaching pedigree and family-oriented culture make me very excited about joining her in the quest to build a winning program.”



