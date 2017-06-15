A final round MLB draft pick: Connelly reflects on UNCW

Terence Connelly was one of six UNCW players taken in this year's MLB Draft (Source:WECT)

When the final round of the MLB Draft began, UNCW graduate senior Terence Connelly had not seen his name yet.

"I was 50/50 on whether I was gonna get picked up or not and if I did I knew it was gonna be late,” Connelly said. “I was just watching at home and was about to close the computer and out of nowhere, I heard my name. I just got excited, man."

Connelly’s career at UNCW began all the way back in the fall of 2012. It’s a journey that’s included a redshirt year after elbow surgery, three NCAA Tournament appearances, and a junior campaign where he hit .344 at the plate.

“The brotherhood that we've made and the connections that I've made with those guys are unbelievable,” Connelley said. “The ability to play out here in Wilmington - the place is great, the fans are great, and everyone in the community is awesome."

Connelly’s redshirt injury season, however, was hardly the biggest adversity he faced in his time as a Seahawk. This past August, Connelly’s mother passed away from ovarian cancer. The team rallied around him, growing mustaches to raise awareness for cancer, and raising more $8,000 in the process.

“The fact that they're all behind me; the coaches are all behind me - I know Coach Scalf doesn't like facial hair too much, but the fact that he was behind it...we raised over $8,000 for it. I appreciate it more than they know," Connelley said.

Whenever Connelly’s playing career comes to an end, he hopes to join the coaching ranks at the college level.

Until then, he’ll aim to keep playing as long as possible – maybe even becoming just the 31st player since 1990 drafted in the 40th round to make the majors. Until then – he’ll appreciate the final hours he has left in Wilmington before moving to play minor league ball in the rookie league out west.

“I’m gonna be back here in the fall working out and doing stuff out here so it won't be the last time but...I love this place. Nothing beats Wilmington," Connelly said.

